Ghjuvanni Rossi is aiming for a clean sweep of Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT podiums.
The Frenchman has finished in the top three in the FIA European Rally Championship’s new-for-2021 arrive-and-drive series on all three occasions, including on last weekend’s Rally di Roma Capitale.
After placing third behind winner Andrea Mabellini and second-placed Paulo Soria in his MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5, Rossi said: “We are satisfied and happy to be again on the podium. We want to do all the podiums if it’s possible.”
