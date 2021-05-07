Rallying history will be made on the Targa Florio – Rally Internazionale di Sicilia this weekend when Paolo Andreucci gives the Renault Clio Rally4 its competition debut.

Run by top Italian team HK Racing on round three of the national championship, the Clio Rally4 has completed an intensive development programme with more than 5000 kilometres covered during testing.



And by calling on the vastly experienced Andreucci, an 11-time Italian champion, Renault Sport Racing has the perfect driver to count on for its latest milestone moment.



Benoît Nogier, Customer Racing Director, said: “We have been looking forward to the competition debut of Clio Rally4 ever since its homologation was announced. While the current context is not the most favourable for a new car, we are delighted to see a top-flight team in HK Racing and Paolo Andreucci take on the challenge. It’s a tremendous vote of confidence in our product and we’ll support them as much as we can. We would be thrilled to see them on the top step of the podium.”



Andreucci added: “I was delighted Renault called upon me for the debut of Renault Clio Rally4 in Sicily. I am honoured to have been chosen for the launch of this new car, especially on such legendary roads. Sicily is close to my heart and its stages have contributed to the history of Italian rallying and beyond.”



Rising Norwegian star Ola Jr Nore and Toksport WRT are set to give the Clio Rally4 its FIA European Rally Championship debut this season.

