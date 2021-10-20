Andrea Mabellini will be the driver to beat when the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT is decided on Rally Hungary this weekend.

After four rounds, three-time winner Mabellini from Italy leads the provisional standings by 22 points ahead of Argentina’s Paulo Soria, who won the season opener. Ghjuvanni Rossi is two points behind in third, while his fellow Frenchman Bastien Bergounhe is fourth, six points adrift of Rossi.



With double Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT points on offer on Rally Hungary, the leading quartet of drivers can take the title and the prize of three rounds of the 2022 ERC season in a Clio Rally4 run by Toksport WRT.



“We have three wins and it’s good but it’s double points in Hungary,” said Mabellini following his victory on the last Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT round in Czech Republic in late August. “Double points is not good for us but that’s the regulations so we will see. We already know Hungary is difficult, a tough rally.”



Despite showing plenty of pace during the season, several incidents of bad luck means Yigit Timur is out of contention for the title although the Turkish driver will still be one to watch this weekend. However, along with Bergounhe, Rossi and Soria, Timur has no knowledge of the Rally Hungary stages so will face a mission of discovery this weekend.

