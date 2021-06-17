Norbert Maior is gearing up to join Simone Tempestini in flying the Romanian flag in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Maior, 22, is mounting an ERC3 Junior push in a Pirelli-equipped, ToppCars Rally Team-run Peugeot 208 Rally4 alongside co-driving sister Francesca Maior.



The siblings made their ERC debuts on Rally Hungary last November and are working hard to expand their ERC3 Junior programme beyond the Polish season-opener.



“I am very happy to have the chance to participate in Poland,” said Maior. “My focus and Francesca's focus is to gain as much experience as we can and learn as much as possible. We do not aim for a result, it is the first time on gravel with this car, so we will try to adjust quickly and increase the pace gradually. Gravel is also my favourite surface, so we hope to enjoy this rally.



“We are currently starting the season in Poland and we hope to have the chance to compete in the other ERC Junior events. It is not certain that we will be able to do it all season, but we will do our best to have the necessary support to be at the start of as many events as possible.”



Like Maior, Tempestini will also represent the Romanian Napoca Rally Academy in the ERC. However, the five-time national champion is competing in a Rally2 Škoda Fabia and targeting a top-five finish overall, as well as bagging the various incentives on offer in the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory.

