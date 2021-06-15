Martin László starts his maiden FIA ERC3 Junior Championship campaign “very motivated”.

With double ERC3 champion Zoltán Bessenyey providing a guiding light in his team management role, László is aiming high at the wheel of the Peugeot 208 Rally4 he shares with co-driver and fellow Hungarian Dávid Berendi (pictured left).



“I’m very motivated with my team to score the best results what we can gain on all the events in the ERC3 Junior Championship,” said László (pictured right).

ERC Cachon’s “amazing” ERC feeling hard to believe 7 HOURS AGO

ERC Finn Pajari ready to fly in ERC3 Junior 13 HOURS AGO