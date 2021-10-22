Nikolay Gryazin carried over his impressive Qualifying Stage pace to top the order on SS1 of Rally Hungary, the penultimate event of the FIA European Rally Championship season.

He set a test-topping 1m39.3s through the 2.40-kilometre stage, a head-to-head battle on the Rabócsiring rallycross track in Máriapócs, southeast of host city Nyíregyháza this evening.



Miko Marczyk (ORLEN Team) was 0.1s slower than Gryazin as he beat title leader Andreas Mikkelsen in their battle.



Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena was third quickest followed by Simone Campedelli (Team MRF Tyres) with Toksport WRT’s Mikkelsen fifth.



More to follow…

ERC Marczyk explains decision to pick first on the road on ERC Rally Hungary 5 HOURS AGO

ERC Gryazin beats Ostberg to ERC Rally Hungary Qualifying Stage best 7 HOURS AGO