Spain’s Javier Pardo is more than three minutes in the clear in his bid for a third FIA ERC2 triumph for Suzuki Motor Ibérica on the 55th Azores Rallye.

He heads Frenchman Victor Cartier, who was able to take the start after he repaired his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit following a crash in Thursday practice.



Running first on the road, ERC2 championship leader Dmitry Feofanov is third, despite a fraught morning. After he narrowly avoided picking up a puncture on SS1, a spin on SS2 left the Latvia-based driver’s Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit with a damaged exhaust and a dramatic drop-off in power.



Joan Vinyes’ Suzuki Motor Ibérica entry was down on power during the morning loop but repairs in service allowed the Andorran to run at full speed in the afternoon. He’s fourth in class.



Pardo said: “It was a fantastic day for us, only a little bit drama with Joan with the problems in the car but for the overall it’s a perfect day for us but not easy with the conditions.”

