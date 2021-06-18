The Pirelli tyre options for ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, round one of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, have been revealed.

Pirelli crews in Rally2 cars will be equipped with Pirelli Scorpion gravel tyres in K6 and K8 compounds, with K6 and K4 available to those in ERC Junior and ERC3 Junior.



These are the same tyres as are tried and trusted in the World Rally Championship in WRC2 and WRC3, proving themselves capable of tackling a wide variety of gravel conditions. The K8 is the softer compound, the K6 the medium compound and the K4 the harder compound.



Pirelli Rally Manager Terenzio Testoni said: “The European Rally Championship is one of our most successful arenas, so we’re delighted to be heading back there to start another season, with many of our previous champions as well. The European Rally Championship offers a different challenge to the world series, but it’s just as demanding – with some of the most testing asphalt and gravel surfaces found anywhere. Unlike the World Rally Championship, the European Rally Championship features open competition between different tyre manufacturers, allowing us to compete directly against many of our rivals on these epic roads.”



Alexey Lukyanuk, who won the overall ERC title in 2018 and 2020 on Pirelli covers, will continue to rely on the Italian company’s products in 2021, as will his new Saintéloc Junior Team team-mate Roland Poom. Other Pirelli customers include Alberto Battistolli, Nikolay Gryazin, Fabian Kreim and Umberto Scandola. All ERC Junior and ERC3 Junior drivers use Pirelli tyres as standard, while Pirelli tyres equip a number of ERC2 contenders, including defending champion Tibor Érdi Jr and Abarth Rally Cup contender Dariusz Poloński.

