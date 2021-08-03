Iván Ares began his 2021 FIA European Rally Championship adventure with a points finish on Rally di Roma Capitale last month.

A double podium finisher in last season’s ERC, the rapid Spaniard placed P14 on his Roma debut in the Hyundai i20 R5 he shares with co-driver and compatriot David Vázquez.



“The stages are new for his, it was hot and the Italian drivers are very fast,” Vázquez said. “But it’s very good experience for us and we are happy.”

