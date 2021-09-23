The 55th Azores Rallye was an unbeatable experience for Rachele Somaschini.

Italian Somaschini placed P19 in her Citroën C3 Rally2 on what was her first appearance on the spectacular island event, round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.



Speaking at the finish of the rally-closing Sete Cidades stage, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member said: “I am so happy to be here, it’s a dream come true. These stages are fantastic, it is the best experience of my life.”



Somaschini was forced to retire from leg one due to a windscreen wiper issue but returned on day two and completed the event alongside co-driver Nicola Arena.

