Following last night’s action at the Rabócsiring rallycross track, Rally Hungary gets even more serious today with the first of two visits to the 16.70-kilometre Újhuta stage from 09h05 local time.





After service in Nyíregyháza, the morning stages are repeated in the afternoon with the first car due at end-of-day service at 17h18.



SS4, Mád-Disznókő 1, and SS6, Füzér-Abaújvár, are both due to be shown live on



Useful resources:



ClickHEREfor the leg two start order



ClickHEREfor the event itinerary



ClickHEREfor live timing



ClickHEREfor how to watch live



