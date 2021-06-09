Umberto Scandola and Simone Campedelli both made the Rally Italia Sardegna – National podium, their final competitive outing before their respective ERC campaigns begin in Poland next week.

Scandola finished second for Hyundai Rally Team Italia with Campedelli one place behind for Team MRF Tyres. Campedelli’s team-mate, Paolo Andreucci, won the all-gravel event, which was held from June 3-4.









Campedelli and Scandola are contesting the loose-surface ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20 as part of their FIA European Rally Championship campaigns in 2021.

