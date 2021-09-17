The 55th Azores Rallye is set for a thrilling deciding day with 4.5s covering the top three drivers following six spectacular stages filled with high drama FIA European Rally Championship style.

Dani Sordo, driving for Team MRF Tyres in a Hyundai i20 R5 alongside co-driver Cándido Carrera, leads ERC points leader Andreas Mikkelsen (Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo) by 4.0s with home hero Ricardo Moura 0.5s behind in third after a dramatic climax to Friday’s frenetic action.



Efrén Llarena is the top ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member in fourth followed by fellow young guns Erik Cais and Miko Marczyk with Alexey Lukyanuk seventh after a tough day in São Miguel for the ERC champion.



Javier Pardo heads ERC2 with Jean-Baptiste Franceschini taking advantage of a crash for Pep Bassas to lead ERC3.



