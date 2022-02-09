An icon of the sport will host the first Power Stage of the FIA European Rally Championship’s new era.

Rally Serras de Fafe – Felgueiras – Cabreira e Boticas, round one of the 2022 ERC season from March 11-13, will conclude on the famous Lameirinha stage, which comes complete with the legendary Pedra Sentada jump after some 15 kilometres of arduous, twisting gravel action.



Part of rallying folklore for decades, the Pedra Sentada jump follows a short asphalt section – one of a handful on the run – with the landing located almost in sight of the Lameirinha stage finish, where the Power Stage podium will be housed.



ERC feels the Power (Stage)

From this season, WRC Promoter's first as the European championship promoter, the ERC is following the FIA World Rally Championship’s lead by including the excitement of a bonus-points paying live TV Power Stage to decide each round.



The fastest five top-level ERC1 category drivers on the final special stage will win extra points on a sliding 5-4-3-2-1 scale. With up to 40 additional points available across the season, vital tenths of a second gained here can significantly boost a driver’s title challenge.



Broadcast live on international networks as well as on WRC+ All Live, the introduction of a Power Stage means that bonus points will no longer be awarded after each leg, which had been the case in recent seasons.



The full itinerary of Rally Serras de Fafe – Felgueiras – Cabreira e Boticas, including the timing of the Lameirinha Power Stage, will be announced soon.

