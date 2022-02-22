Suzuki Motor Ibérica will contest the new ERC Open category, the FIA European Rally Championship’s new class for Rally2 Kit, Group N4 and RGT cars.

After guiding Javier Pardo and Adrián Pérez to the FIA ERC2 crown in 2021, Suzuki Motor Iberica is planning another season of European action with its Swift R4lly S Rally2 Kit-specification challengers.



With Pardo and Pérez stepping up to Rally2 level for this season, Suzuki Motor Ibérica has recruited Alberto Monarri and Carlos Cancela to join existing team members Joan Vinyes and Jordi Mercader in ERC Open, which takes over from ERC2 as the European championship’s production-based category.



Andorran Vinyes, a former hillclimb competitor turned Suzuki rallying stalwart, was fourth in ERC2 last season, narrowly missing out on the class victory on the 2021 season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias last November.



Alberto Monnari has ERC pedigree after he won the inaugural Abarth Rally Cup round on Rally Islas Canarias in 2019.



Motul, Ourense thermal province, Suzuki Finance, Suzuki Dealers Network, Tradisa, Redur and Rallycar plus newcomer Terratraining Motorsport will support Suzuki Motor Iberica’s ERC Open campaign in 2022.

