Jean-Baptiste Franceschi secured a dream FIA ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double** on Rally Islas Canarias following a season-long performance that underlined his ability and potential as a future world champion.

FIA ERC3 champion driver, FIA ERC3 Junior champion**



Part of the Toksport WRT line-up that secured the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams**, the 25-year-old from France drove a Pirelli-equipped Renault Clio Rally4 to two wins in ERC3 and three in ERC3 Junior alongside co-driver Anthony Gorguilo.



“I still can’t believe it, I’m still dreaming and, to be honest, I’m lost for words because it’s the dream I had since the start of the season,” said Franceschi. “Of course we had a strong season but at the same time some difficult moments. But finally we did it and this is the result of a lot of work with Toksport and Renault Sport. It’s just amazing and I’m so, so happy. It’s a dream season, to do a full season in ERC is just crazy.”



Despite the successful outcome, Franceschi’s campaign got off to a troubled start when he retired his all-new Clio Rally4 on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland following a mechanical issue. However, that disappointment simply provided added motivation for the subsequent events on gravel and asphalt.



“After Poland I was thinking it was going to be very difficult because the car was completely new. But we developed the car in each rally and now the car is so amazing and on Rally Islas Canarias it was absolutely perfect. From Poland to the end of the season it’s absolutely amazing what we did.”



Franceschi’s prize for winning the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship is a step up to the ERC Junior Championship and a guaranteed three rounds in a M-Sport Poland-run Ford Fiesta Rally3 on Pirelli tyres with the option available to expand that programme to a full campaign.



Asked what this meant to his career prospects, Franceschi said: “To be honest I don’t know because I still can’t believe it! I need some time to realise what has happened and what we did. For sure it’s a good step for me because next season we will drive the Ford Festa Rally3, a four-wheel-drive car and that’s just amazing. I will do my maximum to prepare for next season.”



Jean-Baptiste Franceschi’s standout moment of 2021

“The Pindula night stage on Barum Czech Rally Zlín was amazing when I took all that time, that was very important for winning ERC3 Junior on that rally. But there were so many amazing memories although one special moment was the victory on Rally Liepāja. It was just after Poland so it was a really important result. But when I look back all the season was amazing.”



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

