Victor Cartier’s impressive progress in the FIA European Rally Championship will be highlighted during the ERC All Access magazine show on Eurosport tonight.

Frenchman Cartier, who turns 25 today (September 21), finished second in ERC2 on his Azores Rallye debut last weekend after he bounced back from a car-damaging crash in free practice and technical problems on leg one in his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit.



“It was a difficult rally, I was not 100 per cent confident I could get to the end, but I am really happy with this podium and I hope to have a victory at the next event.”



As well as a focus on Cartier,ERC All Accesswill include an overview of the 55th Azores Rallye, plus some spectacular footage from the Eurosport Events’ camera in the sky.



It’s due to be broadcast at 22h40 CET on Eurosport 1 today (Tuesday September 21). Viewers are advised to check local listings for timing details.

