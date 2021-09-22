The 55th Azores Rallye delivered sensational FIA European Rally Championship action from start to finish. Here’s a reminder of who won what and how they stand.
FIA ERC1:Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)/Elliott Edmondson (GBR) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo
FIA ERC2:Javier Pardo (ESP)/Adrián Pérez (ESP) Suzuki Swift R4lly S
FIA ERC3:Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (FRA)/Anthony Gorguilo (FRA) Renault Clio Rally4
ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory:Efrén Llarena (ESP) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo
Clickherefor the final classification.
Clickherefor the provisional positions after round five of eight.
