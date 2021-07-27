Germany produced a statement performance to dismantle Great Britain in Pool B of the Olympics men's hockey at Tokyo 2020.

The bronze medallists from five years ago in Rio de Janeiro had been defeated by Belgium in their second game at Oi Hockey Stadium.

They proved irresistible, however, in sweeping aside Team GB's previously unbeaten men, with a stunning finish from a tight angle by Christopher Ruhr the pick of five German goals.

It was a reminder of Germany's quality as they dented Britain's hopes of a top-two pool finish.

Germany dominated the opening period but conceded the opener against the run of play.

From just millimetres inside of the curvatured of the 'D', Phil Roper thumped a low finish past Alexander Stadler, with the German goalkeeper seemingly surprised by the early nature of Roper's powerful finish.

The 2016 bronze medallists continued to press for a goal of their own, though, and found a deserved equaliser moments before the end of the first quarter

A well-worked penalty corner was fired in the direction of Florian Fuchs, who diverted the fast-moving ball deftly beyond Oliver Payne.

The British goalkeeper was a busy man at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Payne was forced into six first half saves, managing to keep out all five of Germany's shots from the field.

Yet a second German goal always seemed likely to come, and arrived in fine fashion soon after the players' return from the half-time interval.

Christopher Ruhr produced a moment of magnificence from an acute angle, lifting a fierce flick beyond Payne's outstretched left arm to find the top corner and put Germany ahead.

The rain again began to pour down with both sets of players battling tough conditions as Tropical Storm Nepartak continued to hit Tokyo 2020.

Liam Ansell fizzed a shot against Stadler's palm as the weather worsened, but it was to be a rare bright moment for the British team.

And not long after Stadler's saved, Justus Weigand added a third for Germany, reacting well to spoon the ball home from a grounded position a couple of yards from goal with Payne beaten.

By now Germany were beginning to become rampant, and a Great Britain own goal made it 4-1, with Liam Stanford unfortunate to deflect a cross from Fuchs into his own net.

The fifth was further salt in British wounds, another short corner routine ending up at the sticks of Fuchs, who completed a five-star performance 30 seconds from time.

Four teams qualify from the two pools at Tokyo 2020, so Britain are likely to progress.

However they do still have to play Belgium and the Netherlands, two of the stronger teams in Pool B.

Their next game is on Thursday 29 July against the Dutch side, while Germany are next in action on the same day against South Africa.

