Figure skating at Beijing 2022 has been front and centre during the last 24 hours after it was confirmed Kamila Valieva will skate again at the Games , after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) cleared the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athlete to avoid ‘irreparable harm’.

The 15-year-old was involved in a major controversy after testing positive for trimetazidine - a banned heart agent typically used to treat angina - casting the remainder of her Beijing Games into doubt.

The test was conducted during the Russian National Championships in December, but a positive result was only announced last week by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Stockholm, whilst Valieva was skating towards an ROC team event gold in Beijing.

CAS confirmed at a hearing on Monday - attended by the athlete in question - that Valieva will be able to compete in the upcoming women's individual figure skating event on Tuesday, and won’t be stripped of her team event gold medal she won earlier in the Games. Monday’s hearing related only to her participation in the Games, with a more thorough investigation to determine whether she is in breach of doping regulations will be taken at a later date.

"On the basis of the very limited facts of this case, and after consideration of the relevant legal issues, it has determined that no provisional suspension should be imposed on the athlete," read a statement.

The statement went on to conclude: "The CAS Ad hoc Division was requested to determine the narrow issue as to whether a provisional suspension should be imposed on the athlete.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has also confirmed there will be no medal ceremonies for events involving a top three finish for Valieva - who stole the show in her team event programme as the first woman to land a quadruple jump at an Olympic Games - coming to the conclusion that it would "not be appropriate" to hand out awards whilst the case remains ongoing.

It is unknown how medals will be presented , but the IOC says it will "organise dignified medal ceremonies once the case of Ms Valieva has been concluded."

WHEN DOES VALIEVA COMPETE AGAIN?

Valieva returns to the ice on Tuesday, February 15 when the singles event gets underway, competing in the short event before taking on the free skate the following day on Wednesday, February 16.

She will be one of 30 athletes competing in the short programme at the Capitol Indoor Stadium, and if the Russian ranks in the top 24 (which is highly likely), there is set to be a 25th competitor in the free skating competition on Thursday.

Women’s single skating

Short programme - Feb 15 (10.55 GMT)

Free skate - Feb 16 (11:00 GMT)

