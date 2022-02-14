Yuzuru Hanyu will not rule out targeting a fourth Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, after a disappointing figure skating showing in Beijing.

The Japanese legend, considered to be the sport’s greatest ever athlete, finished fourth overall after mistakes in both his short programme and free skate, where he was unable to deliver his long-time target of pulling off a first ever quadruple axel in competition.

Ad

Hanyu held a news conference today, which was broadcast live in his home country - illustrating the double gold medallist’s fame - and he was asked the inevitable question about whether his association with the Olympics is over.

Beijing 2022 'Oh no! Disastrous start!' - Figure skater's dream dies with crash into wall 10/02/2022 AT 12:50

"If you ask me whether these were my last Games, I don't know", Hanyu said.

"The Olympics is a special place, one of a kind. It's a competition, a challenge, that you want to take on even if you're hurt.

"There's no other place like that for a figure skater. There is a part of me that does want to skate here again."

Hanyu will be 31 in 2026, in what is generally considered to be a sport best suited to younger athletes. But after seeing his great rival Nathan Chen win gold for the US, the 27-year-old could be keen to sign off his Olympic career on a high and regain his title.

He admitted while speaking to the media that he did not know Italy would be hosting the next Winter Games, and said he still has the quadruple axel on his mind.

“Of course I still want to land the quad axel,” he said.

“At the same time, I want to perfect my programme. I have this feeling that maybe I have perfected my axel, a part of me feels that way anyway.

“When it comes to my figure skating going forward, what kind of performance I want to give, what I want to show everyone, that’s what I’m thinking about at this moment.

“As Yuzuru Hanyu, I’m going to cherish figure skating - which Yuzuru Hanyu loves - and continue to strive to master the sport.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘A whirlwind’ - Chen overwhelmed by dream journey to Olympic gold 10/02/2022 AT 08:42