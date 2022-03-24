Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo is set to miss out on the World Figure Skating Championships after his airline lost his skates.

Carrillo, who made history for his country by qualifying for the Beijing 2022 men’s free skate, was forced to withdraw from the event in Montpellier just hours before he was due to compete.

Having arrived in France earlier in the week, Carrillo’s luggage containing his skates was lost in transit.

The 22-year-old was given fresh skates ahead of the event but he was not reportedly satisfied with the new equipment.

The official reason for the withdrawal was cited as ‘personal reasons’ with the International Skating Union admitting: "Carrillo’s luggage with his skating boots did not arrive in time for the competition."

Despite a 22nd-place finish in Beijing, Carrillo won many admirers after becoming the only Mexican in history to make it to the Winter Olympic finals.

