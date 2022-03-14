The World Figure Skating Championships will be held in the French city of Montpellier between 21-27 March, live on Eurosport and discovery+, one month after the best in the world dazzled at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be banned from the event, meaning new Olympic gold medallist Anna Shcherbakova will not compete - nor will controversial teenager Kamila Valieva.

World champions will be crowned in the men's singles, women's singles, pairs and ice dance.

Is Yuzuru Hanyu going to Worlds 2022?

Japanese star Yuzuru Hanyu also misses out because of an ankle injury, meaning he will not be able to make amends for a disappointing Games, but Nathan Chen is on the entry list.

When will the World Figure Skating Championships take place?

The World Figure Skating Championships kick-off on March 21 and finish on March 27.

Where is the World Figure Skating Championships 2022?

They will take place in Montpellier.

What word titles will be won?

World titles in men's singles, women's singles, pairs and ice dance are up for grabs.

What is the schedule for the World Figure Skating Championships?

Although the action gets underway from March 21, the first few days are reserved for practice, with the competition getting underway properly on March 23 with the women’s short program.

(UK time)

Monday March 21 and Tuesday March 22 - Official practice

Wednesday March 23

0853 - Women’s short program

1630 - Opening ceremony

1730 - Pairs short program

Thursday March 24

0915 - Men’s short program

1700 - Pairs - free skating

Friday March 25

0945 - Ice dance - rhythm dance

1700 - Women’s free skating

Saturday March 26

0955 - Men’s free skating

1605 - Ice dance - free dance

Sunday March 27

1330 - Exhibition

How can I watch the World Figure Skating Championships?

The World Figure Skating Championships will be shown live on Eurosport, as well as discovery+ . Sign up for complete access to the event, as well as coverage of Grand Tour cycling and much more.

