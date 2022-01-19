Nigeria progressed from Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations with a perfect record after beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0.

After wins over Egypt and Sudan, the Super Eagles had already guaranteed their place in the knockout stages as group winners.

Ad

There was the option to take the foot off the gas, but Nigeria boss Augustine Eguavoen chose a path of maintaining momentum as his side put in a commanding display.

Africa Cup of Nations Salah gives Egypt hope of AFCON knockout round with winning goal over Guinea-Bissau 15/01/2022 AT 20:55

The first half was evenly fought, but Nigeria were the dominant force after the break, and goals from Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong sealed the win.

Sadiq got the opener on 56 minutes, sliding the ball home at the far post following a delicious cross with the outside of his left boot from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Guinea-Bissau almost grabbed an equaliser on the hour, but Fali Cande’s free-kick was well saved by Francis Uzoho.

An equaliser would have been harsh on Nigeria who bossed the second half, and their win was sealed when Troost-Ekong stabbed home from close range after Moses Simon’s strike following a brilliant, jinking run had cannonned off the crossbar.

Guinea-Bissau will play no further part in the event, as their defeat left them bottom of the group on goals scored.

Africa Cup of Nations Nigeria book AFCON last-16 place following comfortable win over Sudan 15/01/2022 AT 16:36