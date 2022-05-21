Paris Saint Germain’s contract offer to Kylian Mbappe is an ‘insult to football’ according to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

Mbappe is expected to perform a major U-turn and sign a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes, despite Real Madrid’s attempts to secure the Frenchman’s signature since last summer.

The newly-crowned Spanish champions had a whopping £180million deadline day bid turned down, but were widely expected to sign the 2018 World Cup winner once his PSG contract expired.

The Athletic reported that Mbappe had agreed personal terms with Real on Monday, but that proposed move now appears to be dead in the water.

Tebas was clearly displeased by the news and delivered a damning indictment of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Twitter.

He said: “What PSG is going to do by re-signing Mbappe with large amounts of money after losing 700 million euros in the last seasons and having 600 million euros in salary tables, is an INSULT to football. Al-Khelaifi is as dangerous as the Super League.”

Mbappe is yet to sign the new deal, but it is understood that the official confirmation will be announced imminently.

PSG reportedly convinced Mbappe to stay after claiming he would be the focal point of the club’s brand going forward as a Paris-born player.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season after scoring 36 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions, as the club regained the Ligue 1 title.

Since arriving from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has scored 168 goals in 268 games for PSG and developed a reputation for being one of the deadliest finishers in world football.

In total, he has already won five French titles, three French Cups and two French League Cups. He has also won the World Cup with France in 2018 and followed that up with a Nations League winner’s medal last year. In total Mbappe has scored 26 goals in 54 caps for his country.

His individual awards list is equally impressive. He has been named the Ligue 1 player of the year three times and won the best young player award at the 2018 World Cup.

