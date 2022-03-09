The Ukrainian FA (UAF) have called for former national team captain Anatoliy Tymoshchuk to be punished for his silence on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 42-year-old is currently working as an assistant coach at Russian club Zenit St Petersburg and has faced heavy criticism for not speaking out against Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The UAF want all of his titles and coaching badges removed with immediate effect.

A statement from the UAF read: "Since the beginning of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, Tymoschuk AA, the former captain of the Ukrainian national team, not only did not make any public statements in this regard, but also did not stop his cooperation with the club of the aggressor.

"At a time when his former club, Bayern Munich, are publishing statements and holding rallies in support of Ukraine, AA Tymoschuk continues to remain silent and work for the aggressor’s club.

"By making this conscious choice, AA Tymoschuk damages the image of Ukrainian football and violates Clause 1.4. Part 1 of Art. 4 of the Code of Ethics and Fair Play UAF."

Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi hit out at Tymoshchuk, who was named Ukraine's greatest ever player in 2011, stating the 42-year-old is destroying his own legacy by not talking about the war.

"I don’t know about Tymoshchuk, you need to ask him," Malinovskyi wrote on Twitter last week.

"Hard to comment but it’s weird [why he hasn’t] – I think it’s not right. It’s 100% the case that he’s no longer [or ever will be] a legend of Ukraine football.

"His previous achievements have been forgotten."

Malinovskyi was one of the first Ukraine players to speak out about the invasion.

