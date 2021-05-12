Casey Stoney will resign as the head coach of Manchester United Women at the end of the season.

The former England international became the first head coach of the women’s team when they were formed back in 2018.

The club emphatically secured promotion to the Women’s Super League in their first season, and Stoney has since guided them to two successive fourth-place finishes in the top tier.

The top three WSL clubs reach the Champions League, and having narrowly missed out to Arsenal by one point when the league campaign finished on the weekend, Stoney will now step down after this weekend’s fifth-round FA Cup match against Leicester – the quarter-finals onwards will resume in September.

“It has been an honour to lead the women’s team at this great club and this has been an incredibly tough decision,” Stoney said.

Having come on board to start the team from scratch, then winning the Women’s Championship in our first season, we have now successfully established the team as a force in the Women’s Super League. I have loved leading this group and I am proud of what we have achieved together.

“However, after a difficult season with disruption caused by the pandemic, I now feel the time is right to take some time away and for someone else to come in and lead the team on the next stage of its journey.

“I want to thank the club, all of the fantastic staff, the fans, and most of all the players, for the incredible experience we have shared over the past three years.”

Despite an opening at her old club Arsenal a report from The Athletic mentions Stoney as a front-runner for the head coach role at new NWSL expansion side San Diego.

United’s outgoing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward praised Stoney for her “unstinting hard work”.

He said: “Casey has been a driving force behind the success of our Women’s team since she joined the club in 2018. She has been an inspiration to her players and staff, to everyone at the club, and to the fans.

“Everyone at Manchester United thanks her for her unstinting hard work and dedication and pays tribute to her achievements. She will always be part of the Manchester United family.”

The club have begun the recruitment process and will announce a new head coach in due course.

