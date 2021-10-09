Ten-woman Manchester City came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Women’s Super League on Saturday afternoon.

City were reduced to 10 after Georgia Stanway was sent off for a crunching foul on Leah Galton on 35 minutes, but it was the away side who went ahead.

Khadija Shaw opened the scoring, heading in three minutes later, but it appeared that United would take all three points when Lucy Staniforth converted from Ella Toone’s cross with 72 minutes played, and Alessia Russo grabbed what looked like a potential winner three minutes later.

However Ellen White, on as a sub, equalised from close range with 11 minutes of normal time remaining. The point brings to a close a three-match losing streak in the league for City.

The win left United in third position with 10 points from five games, while City are in ninth, with four points after five matches.

