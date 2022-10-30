Arsenal stay perfect in the WSL after a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham and set a league record with their 13th straight victory.

The Hammers became the first team to score against Arsenal domestic action this season when Dagny Brynjarsdottir scrambled the ball home after Australian defender Stephanie-Elise Catley played a backpass against her own goalpost.

Arsenal then lost their captain Kim Little to injury. She was stretchered off and replaced by Jordan Nobbs. Just two minutes after coming on though, Nobbs equalised from a corner.

In the 53rd minute, the Gunners took the lead when Stina Blackstenius volleyed home Catley's free kick. With 20 minutes to play, Frida Maanum headed home Katie McCabe's cross.

Every other team in the Women's Super League was in action earlier.

Tottenham got things started with an 8-0 thrashing of Brighton at Broadfield Stadium.

In front of 2,514 fans, Spurs wasted no time when Molly Bartrip scored from a second-minute corner.

In the 19th minute, Nikola Karczewska doubled Tottenham's lead with a close-range finish.

Brighton lost Wales forward Kayleigh Green to injury after the second goal as things continued to get worse for Brighton.

Ashleigh Neville volleyed in Eveliina Summanen's flick-on for 3-0 before Neville set up Drew Spence right before half-time for Tottenham's fourth.

Neville got her second in the 56th minute, and another assist for Spence two minutes later.

On the hour mark, Jessica Naz made it 7-0 and she completed the scoring in the 83rd minute with her second goal of the afternoon.

Spurs move up to fifth with the win, and see their goal difference improve significantly.

While Spurs were smashing Brighton, Chelsea were getting an important win of their own. At the Kingsmeadow, Lauren James opened the scoring for Chelsea after 22 minutes.

Villa equalised in the 38th minute through Rachel Daly but James struck back just after half-time to restore the Blues' lead.

James turned creator in the 63rd minute when she set up Sam Kerr for the decisive third goal.

It was the Blues' fifth straight victory and takes them level with leaders Manchester United.

United themselves handled Everton in a 3-0 win at Walton Hall Park. The Red Devils got things started in the 13th minute when Leah Galton headed into the path of Nikia Parris who bundled home from close range.

Galton got a goal of her own in the 55th minute, and Hayley Ladd finished the match as a contest with a good finish in the 68th minute.

Liverpool kicked off the WSL season with a shock win over Chelsea but that seems a long time ago now, after falling to their fifth straight defeat against Manchester City.

Jamaica forward Khadija Shaw scored the opener for City but Liverpool equalised 12 minutes later through Katie Stengel.

Stengel's goal was Liverpool's first in the league since the opening day of the season.

City were knocking on the door and finally forced their way through in the 75th minute when Hayley Raso reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box.

Reading rounded out the early afternoon fixtures with a stunning comeback win over Leicester at the Madejski.

Natasha Flint had given Leicester the lead in the first half, completing a quick break with a an excellent finish and seemed to be headed for their first points of the season.

But in stoppage time Rachel Rowe rifled home an equaliser from a corner before repeating the trick two minutes later to stun the Foxes and secure a remarkable win for Reading.

