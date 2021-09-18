Bayern Munich sent out a warning to their Bundesliga title rivals by hammering Bochum 7-0.

There was no sign of the goal glut that was to come as Bochum kept Bayern quiet in the opening quarter of an hour.

Leroy Sane has had his critics since joining Bayern, but he opened the scoring with a free-kick on 17 minutes.

Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry added to the lead, and an own goal from Vassilios Lambropoulos had Bayern four to the good at the break.

Robert Lewandowski netted just past the hour mark, with the goal being the 13th home match in a row that he has found the target.

The strike, from roughly a yard, also meant he has now scored against all the current sides in the Bundesliga.

Kimmich grabbed his second of the match on 65 minutes, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completing the rout - scoring at the third time of asking after seeing two efforts blocked.

Florian Niederlechner‘s goal earned Augsburg their first win of the season at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Arminia Bielefeld and Hoffenheim played out a 0-0 draw, as did Mainz and Freiburg.

