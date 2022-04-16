Borussia Dortmund hammered Wolfsburg 6-1 with the help of a five goal first-half demolition.

The win all but confirms that Marco Rose’s side will play Champions League football next season and keeps their faint title hopes alive as they head to leaders Bayern Munich next weekend.

Wolfsburg fell apart conceding three goals within four minutes, including two from a set-piece, as 17-year-old debutant Tom Rothe opened the scoring followed by Axel Witsel and Manuel Akanji goals.

Emre Can made it four from long range and eventually the inevitable Erling Haaland netted twice either side of the break to end his five match scoring drought.

There was no clean sheet for BVB though as Ridle Baku got a late consolation.

The hosts got all their goals in the opening 54 minutes of play and simply took their foot of the gas after half-time as the damage was already done. That crucial match versus Bayern next week was on their mind as they coasted to three points.

For Wolfsburg, they can still get dragged into a relegation battle and are just six points away from the dreaded relegation play-off spot with four matches of the season to go. They must play better to secure their survival in the Bundesliga, it is shocking to think they began the season in the Champions League group stage.

TALKING POINT - DEBUT DREAM FOR TOM ROTHE

A goal and a 6-1 win on your Dortmund debut is the perfect way to begin your senior career. Tom Rothe is just 17-years-old but played an influential part in his side's crushing victory in front of a capacity crowd at Signal Iduna Park. Deployed at left-wing back he had to deal with the attacking skills of Baku and struggled in the opening minutes as Wolfsburg made a promising start to the game.

However, Rothe began to find his feet and Dortmund showed they trusted the teenager often attacking down the left side using him. He was so attacking and essentially played as a winger as the visitors struggled to get out their own half at times.

Grabbing a goal, and a vital one too, in beginning the humiliation, was the ideal way to settle any nerves and he played with confidence for the rest of the game. He is one for the future and someone to keep an eye on.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

It has to be him. Tom Rothe was a close second but he did start understandably nervous, so for the clinical nature of Haaland's performance he just about gets the man of the match. There was plenty of good attacking performances but the Norweigan netted twice and both were ruthless finishes, especially his second as he topped off a delightful team move to smash home with his weaker left foot. But he showed the more techincal side of his game too when he assisted Witsel's goal. He charged forward with the ball and no Wolfsburg defender could get close to him and he then had the composure and skill to time his through ball to the rushing Belgian perfectly for him to finish.

PLAYER RATINGS

Dortmund: Kobel 7, Can 7, Akanji 7, Zagadou 6, Rothe 9, Witsel 8, Bellingham 7, Wolf 6, Reus 8, Brandt 8, Haaland 9. Subs: Moukoko 6, Pongracic 5, Reinier 6, Semic 6, Bynoe-Gittens 6.

Wolfsburg: Casteels 3, Lacroix 4, Bornauw 5, Brooks 4, Gerhardt 4, Arnold 4, Schalger 5, Baku 6, Wind 5, Kruse 3, L. Nmecha 5. Subs: Mbabu 5, Roussillon 6, Vranckx 6, F. Nmecha 5, Bialek 5.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

24' - GOAL 1-0: Brandt swings in a corner and it's the 17-year-old Rothe on his debut to leap highest and head in. A debut goal - the dream start to his Dortmund career.

26' - GOAL 2-0: Dortmund at their counter-attacking best here. Haaland powers his way towards goal and pokes the ball through to Witsel, his shot isn't the best but it goes in under the goalkeeper. Casteels should do better.

28' GOAL 3-0: It's raining Dortmund goals. A simple free-kick is whipped into the box by Reus and Akanji sticks a leg out and directs it in.

35' GOAL 4-0: Emre Can is next on the scoresheet - a great strike from outside the box - it flew into the bottom corner.

38' GOAL 5-0: Reus to Haaland and the Norweigan does end his goal drought with a tap in into an empty net.

54' GOAL 6-0: Another goal and it's Haaland again. Reus puts it into the feet of Brandt who instinctively pokes a ball behind the defence to Haaland who smashes in from a tight angle. Great team play.

KEY STAT

Wolfsburg have not beaten Dortmund since 2015.

