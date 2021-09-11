Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund secured a dramatic 4-3 at Bayer Leverkusen.

The in-demand Norwegian scored a first-half equaliser to cancel out Leverkusen’s early opener courtesy of Florian Wirtz after just nine minutes.

Patrik Schick put the home side ahead again in first-half added time, but Julian Brandt levelled quickly after the restart.

Moussa Diaby then put Leverkusen back in front for the third time of the match, but Dortmund again came back into the game to make it 3-3 through Raphael Guerreiro on 71 minutes.

Six minutes later, Dortmund were ahead for the first time in the game as Haaland struck again and they held their lead in order to secure all three points.

The win left Dortmund on nine points in second place, with Bayer in fifth, two points behind Saturday’s winners.

