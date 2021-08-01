Borussia Dortmund’s teenage forward Youssoufa Moukoko has revealed that he almost quit football due to the pressure he was under.

The German striker made his debut aged 16 in November 2020, having joined the side’s first team aged just 15. With three goals in 15 first team appearances, he has established himself in the club’s first team squad.

In an interview with German outlet WAZ , he admitted that the pressure had led him to consider quitting the game entirely.

“In the beginning, the reports were very stressful for me, especially when my age was discussed," he said.

"I didn't want to do this to myself any more. I wanted to quit, but my trainer helped me a lot, he supported me. I could forget everything on the pitch."

Moukoko became the youngest goalscorer in December when he netted against Union Berlin, and he is looking to improve further in the upcoming season.

"I want to accumulate more minutes than in my first season, score more goals, make more assists," he explained.

"I always want to be there when the team needs me.

"Of course it's going to be difficult. But I have to be confident in my abilities. I need playing time. I'm sure I will have more playing time.

"Our captain Marco Reus has already said that we can play for the title," he continued, when asked about the club’s aims for the season..

"That's why I want to become a German champion and win the trophy. If we believe in ourselves, we can also achieve a lot in the Champions League. Why not?"

