Werder Bremen scored three goals in six minutes to win their first game of the season with a 3-2 victory at Borussia Dortmund.

It was a poor first half showing from Edin Terzic’s side as the visitors came closest to scoring but on the verge of half-time Julian Brandt unleashed a powerful left-footed shot that flew in to put Dortmund ahead.

The second half followed a similar pattern, again the hosts struggled to get their attacking talent flowing as Bremen did a good job to restrict them and keep the match a physical contest.

But again, the newly promoted side were done by a long range effort out of nowhere. Raphael Guerreiro fired a low and powerful shot through a crowd of players after a corner was cleared. His left-footed drive caught Jiri Pavlenka unsighted to double BVB’s lead.

Ole Werner’s side got what looked set to be a consolation when Lee Buchanan fired a good shot into the top corner to make the end nervy for Dortmund, only for Niklas Schmidt and then Oliver Burke complete the comeback in injury time to spark wild celebrations.

It leaves Dortmund in sixth with two wins from three, while Werder were lifted into seventh, a point behind.

TALKING POINT - THE LATE LATE SHOW

Dortmund were poor today and some will argue they got what they deserved but to lose in such a manner will be devastating. Two great goals put them ahead, they were 2-0 up on the 88th minute, but they capitulated. Buchanan made the end chaotic and there was belief that if Bremen continue to play the way they have they could steal a draw. The green and whites (wearing a strange pink kit today) made the game a battle all day and BVB struggled to implement their prettier style of football and at the slightest bit of pressure they crumbled.

They failed to close anyone down on the ball in injury time as they sank towards their own goal looking to protect the lead, but were punished by clinical finishing. All three Bremen goals were scored by subs and Werner deserves great credit for the turn around. They are back in the Bundesliga with a bang.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - MITCHELL WEISER

The man playing at right wing-back was fantastic today. He was up against English teenage sensation Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and his experience over him showed, He didn't fall for any of his flicks or tricks and showed the youngster up for being a raw talent who has a lot of potential but needs more coaching. Weiser also played the ball through for Burke for the winning goal, The weight of the pass was exceptional into the path of the striker running in behind and having the vision to spot the run late in the game deserves praise.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel 5, Wolf 5, Hummels 6, Schlotterbeck 6, Guerreiro 6, Bellingham 6, Dahoud 6, Brandt 6, Reus 6, Bynoe-Gittens 5, Modeste 4.

Subs: Can 3, Sule 4, Reyna 4, Hazard 6, Moukoko 5.

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka 5, Weiser 9, Pieper 8, Veljkovic 6, Friedl 6, Jung 6, Stage 6, Gross 6, Bittencourt 7, Ducksch 8, Fullkrug 7.

Subs: Schmid 6, Schmidt 8, Buchanan 8, Burke 8, Gruev 7.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

45' - GOAL - BRANDT: It's been a poor first half especially for Brandt but he has scored. Reus passes it wide to him and he cuts inside and drives to the edge of the box and unleashes a powerful left footed shot that flies beyond Pavlenka. Dortmund have an expected goals of 0.2 but they are 1-0 up.

77' - GOAL - GUERREIRO: Again, Bremen are caught out of nowhere. It's a Dortmund corner headed clear by the defenders and it falls to Reus who lays it off to Guerreiro who shoots from about 30 yards. It's low, hard and powerful and an unsighted Pavlenka can't stop it.

89' - GOAL - BUCHANAN: Buchanan the sub and ex-Derby man has scored his first Bundesliga goal. Dortmund don't clear well enough and Buchanan skips past a few challenges and fires a shot into the top corner.

90+3' - GOAL - SCHMIDT: OH MY WORD! Dortmund have been poor and now they have been punished. Pieper has acres of space to put the cross in and Schmidt heads in - it's a free header and they have pulled it back. Incredible scenes as the debutant runs the length of the pitch in celebration.

90+5' - GOAL - BURKE: No way - it cannot be real - it cannot be possible. A last-minute winner! Dortmund have capitulated and thrown it away. They were heading for three points and a clean sheet and now they are 2-3 down. It's the Scot, Burke, who finds himself through on goal suddenly found with a through ball and he fires it home powerfully. The turn around to complete all turn arounds!

