Augsburg v Bayern - Bayern on track for fourth straight Bundesliga draw
Bundesliga / Matchday 7
WWK ARENA / 17.09.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
47'
BAYERN START WITH PURPOSE
But neither Musiala with a header across box or Goretzka, looking to hit a shot from the edge of the box, can threaten Giekiewicz.
46'
BAYERN GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
THE SCORES ARE LEVEL AND BAYERN CAN HAVE NO COMPLAINTS
An intense Bavarian derby and for the first time in the season Bayern are goalless at half time.
45+1'
DAVIES SCYTHED DOWN
Hahn is the latest to go in the book. He could have even got more for going over the top of the ball.
44'
BAUER SAVES GOAL
He should have scored one at the other end and this time after Musiala flicked the ball over the keeper and Goretzka was closing in on goal the defender hooks the ball over his bar.
40'
SANE SLIDES A BALL ACROSS BOX FOR MULLER
But it is just ahead of the German international who, stretching, cannot steer his effort on target.
39'
GREAT CHANCE FOR BAUER
He really should have scored. Lovely play from Demirovic plays in Iago in the left hand side of the penalty area and his clipped cross is met by the centre back who heads over the bar from six yards out.
38'
SANE GOES INTO THE BOOK
He is frustrated and running back to get a challenge in is late and catches Niederlechner.
37'
SANE PLAYS THE BALL TO GORETZKA ON EDGE OF AREA
But he blazes over the bar
34'
GREAT CHANCE FROM MUSIALA
For the second time in a couple of minutes he is set up by Muller and this time he gets it under control and angles an effort wide of the keeper but also the post.
31'
BERISHA GOES INTO THE BOOK
A firm and slightly late barge in the back of Kimmich after the ball had gone.
30'
GOOD DEFENDING FROM IAGO DENIES A GOAL
Mane flicks on for Sane to run onto and he takes it into the box but the full back comes over to cover.
27'
DEMIROVIC LOOKS TO PLAY IN NIEDERLECHNER
But the ball was a little firm and Neuer comes out to snuff out the danger.
24'
GOOD STOP FROM NEUER
Bayern are being troubled by Augsburg's pressure and Niederlechner fired a left-footed strike from the edge of the box that the legendary stopper got a strong hand to high to his right to push away.
17'
GOOD STOP FROM GIKIEWICZ
This time Muller sets up Sane and his effort is true and on target but the keeper saves it.
15'
DANGEROUS CROSS FROM DAVIES
But Sane just can't get his volley on target.
12'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR NIEDERLECHNER
This time de Ligt made the error and the forward got his shot on target but Neuer was behind it.
7'
UPAMECANO HAVING EARLY TROUBLES
He concedes a free kick bringing down Niederlechner.
3'
GOOD CHANCE FOR AUGSBURG
Upamecano makes a mistake which gives a chance for Niederlechner, but de Ligt blocks the shot.
1'
AUGSBURG GET THE GAME UNDERWAY