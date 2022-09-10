Bayern v Stuttgart Live: Unbeaten Bayern host winless Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena with a chance to go top
Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Allianz Arena / 10.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Stuttgart get their reward for an impressive performance, earning a point with virtually the last kick of the game.
Bayern retreated late in the match, and invited pressure which eventually proved too much.
That makes it three draws in a row for the champions who miss the chance to go top.
90'
GOAL STUTTGART
Serhou Guirassy equalises from the penalty spot. The Stuttgart number nine hammers his pen into the top right corner, and Neuer had no chance to stop it.
90'
DE LIGT CONCEDES PENALTY
Stuttgart get a stoppage-time chance to equalise as Guirassy is fouled in the box long after the ball was cleared.
Initially ruled a goal kick, VAR intervenes to award a penalty.
Yellow card
Matthijs de Ligt
FC Bayern Munich
88'
MILLOT GOES DOWN
A hard foul by Gravenberch floors the young Frenchman in midfield.
84'
STUTTGART LOOK TO YOUTH
20-year-old Enzo Millot is on alongside Pascal Stenzel as the visitors chase that equaliser.
Off
Naouirou Ahamada
VfB Stuttgart
On
Enzo Millot
VfB Stuttgart
82'
DOUBLE CHANCE FOR THE HOSTS
Gravenberch's shot is blocked but the loose ball falls to Choupo-Moting who hits a half-volley which is blocked in turn.
81'
DOUBLE SUB FOR BAYERN
Gravenberch and Mane are on as Bayern look to lock down the result.
Off
Jamal Musiala
FC Bayern Munich
On
Sadio Mané
FC Bayern Munich
79'
REF DENIES STUTTGART
Neuer plays it to the under pressure Kimmich who goes down very softly indeed. Guirassy whips the loose ball into the corner, but the referee blows for a foul.
Karazor is booked for his protests.
Yellow card
Atakan Karazor
VfB Stuttgart
77'
DAVIES INTO SIDE NETTING
For a moment it seemed like Alphonso Davies had scored a wonder goal - charging down the left and whipping it into the top corner - but his shot was wide and only tickled the side netting.
76'
SANE BLOWS THE BREAK
Second-half sub Leroy Sane races in behind Stuttgart's defence, but a poor touch takes him wide and the visitors recover to shut down the opportunity.
75'
DOUBLE SUB FOR STUTTGART
Lilian Egloff and Juan Jose Perea are on for the hosts as they chase an equaliser.
Off
Wataru Endo
VfB Stuttgart
On
Lilian Egloff
VfB Stuttgart
74'
GUIRASSY OFF THE BAR
An absolute rocket beats Manuel Neuer but cannons off the crossbar and back out into play. That was very close to an equaliser for Stuttgart.
73'
DAVIES FIZZES INTO STUTTGART BOX
The Canadian full-back gets his leg tangled with defenders after some delightful dribbling. There are some half-hearted appeals for a penalty but that isn't happening.
70'
DESPERATE DEFENDING
Stuttgart are just hanging on now. Their defensive line looks ragged and the hosts continue to hum about looking for a decisive third.
69'
CHOUPO-MOTING COMES ON
Thomas Muller is off as Nagelsmann gives Choupo his first Bundesliga minutes of the season.
Off
Thomas Müller
FC Bayern Munich
On
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
65'
MUSIALA GOES CLOSE AGAIN
Bayern are playing their best football right now, but Musiala is the latest to be denied by Muller.
62'
GNABRY DENIED ONE-ON-ONE
Muller does brilliantly to race off his line and stay big as Gnabry shapes to shoot. The Stuttgart goalkeeper parries the shot out for a corner.
60'
GOAL BAYERN
Jamal Musiala freezes Karazor with a feint, then curls his shot into the bottom corner.
A sensational goal from the youngster puts Bayern back in front just as they started to look shaky.
59'
ITO CAUTIONED
The Japanese defender is unlucky to be booked for his foul there.
Yellow card
Hiroki Ito
VfB Stuttgart
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
57'
Goal
Chris Führich
VfB Stuttgart
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL STUTTGART
This one will stand.
Mavropanos races in to intercept possession deep in the Bayern half and charges into the box.
He looks up and squares to Fuhrich who whips his shot into the bottom corner.