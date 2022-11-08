Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen live: Bayern storm into a 4-1 lead, but lose Mane to injury
Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Allianz Arena / 08.11.2022
21:19
Bayern, who now have a goal difference of +34 - the next best is +7 - extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to four points.
21:19
FULL-TIME: Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen
90'
YOU KNOW WHAT
I bet Bremen take 6-1 if you offer it them at half-time.
88'
CHANGE FOR BREMEN
Rapp replaces Gross.
86'
THE DIFFERENCE IN QUALITY
Between these two sides is ridiculous. It's fun to watch, but also sort of not fun. This just hasn't been competitive, at all, even when Werder equalised.
84'
GOAL! Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen (Tel) Goodness me, this is a goal! The 17-year-old Tel rushes through the middle and has options to left and right, but he eschews them all to larrup and left-footed from 20 yards that goes in off Pavlenka's gloves.
82'
GOAL! Bayern Munich 5-1 Werder Bremen (Gnabry) It's a hat-trick! Mazraoui finds Gabry down the left of the box and he weaves inside one challenge then another, before nutmegging a third defender and the keeper. That is another beautifully-taken goal.
78'
BREMEN HAVE EVERYONE BACK
So they're again able to clear, but have no way of not starting another Bayern attack in the process. And at the end of it, Kimmich earns another corner via another blocked cross, then another.
77'
BREMEN CLEAR THE CORNER
But the ball comes straight back, Coman finding Kimmich down the right, and his cross is headed behind for another corner.
77'
NO, JUST A CORNER...
76'
KIMMICH PICKS UP A LOOSE PASS
And drives forward, deciding that, though he's options, he fancies himself a goal. So he ducks and weaves by a pair of challenges but, when crowded out, he moves on one to Tel, whose shot is blocked behind. But was it with a hand? VAR is investigating...
74'
I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE MUSIALA IN THE WORLD CUP
I've not the slightest clue who's going to win it either - Brazil look the most settled side, but any one of five or six could beat them on a good day. Spain are, I think, the hardest to beat because getting the ball off them is so difficult,. but they don't have anything like the attacking class and goalpower of various others.
72'
I THOUGHT WE SEE MORE GRAVENBERCH THAN WE HAVE
I guess there's a fair bit of competition for places in that Bayern midfield, but still.
71'
CHANGES FOR BAYERN
Off go Goretzka and Musiala, on come Gravenberch and Tel.
68'
MUSIALA IS A BEAUTIFUL PLAYER
He sashays past Gross in midfield then feeds Coman down the left, who skates along the by-line and into the box. He might cut back, but instead opens body to shoot, and Pavenska makes himself big to block with his torso.
66'
THERE'S NOT MUCH GOING ON HERE NOW
Munich are good, Werder, less so.
63'
THE NEXT GAME AT THE ALLIANZ
Is Tampa Bay Bucs v Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Perfectly normal behaviour.
62'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR BREMEN
Schmid for Bittencourt. That should sort it.
59'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BREMEN
Stage and Dincki replace Burke and Gruev.
58'
WHAT IS WRONG WITH BREMEN!
A lovely bit of skills sees Gnabry set himself clear through the middle, and with Pavlenka advancing, he tries chipping him for his hat-trick ... but doesn't get enough height on it, so the keeper palms away. Still, though, the space Bayern have been and are being afforded is mind-blowing