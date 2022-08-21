BOCHUM V BAYERN - Bavarian giants on way to another thumping win

Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 21.08.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/vfl-bochum/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Bochum
Second half
0
4
47'
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 21/08/2022 at 16:19 GMT
    HALF TIME
    Live comment icon
    A DEMOLITION FROM BAYERN...
    And there could be more to come.
    42'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR BAYERN!
    No doubting this Mane goal. A lovely diagonal ball from Coman to Mane and he turns inside the defender before wrong-footing Riemann and slotting inside the near post.
    41'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR BAYERN - DISALLOWED!
    Mane looked to get a fortunate goal as Coman's header from Kimmich's delicate chip over the top came back at the post and deflected in off the Senegalese striker who was following the shot in, but VAR ruled it came off his arm.
    38'
    ASANO CLIPS AN EFFORT TOWARDS GOAL
    But Neuer is right behind it diving to his left.
    33'
    Live comment icon
    Kingsley Coman
    Goal
    Kingsley Coman
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Goals1
    Assists1
    On target1
    Wide1
    GOAL FOR BAYERN!
    Bayern three in front! An awful header from Gamboa heading a cross back into the danger area and Riemann could only block Muller's lunging effort into the path of Coman who side-foots home.
    30'
    MANE SHOOTS FROM LONG RANGE
    But the effort is straight at Riemann.
    27'
    THE GOAL STANDS!
    A lengthy check from VAR to see if the ball struck De Ligt's hand on the way into the net. It was unclear if it did, but the goal was rubber-stamped either way.
    25'
    Live comment icon
    Matthijs de Ligt
    Goal
    Matthijs de Ligt
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    GOAL FOR BAYERN!
    De Ligt scores his first goal for Bayern but it came from an awful howler from Riemann who totally missed an attempted punch of Kimmich's corner.
    24'
    LOVELY HEADER FROM HOFFMAN
    Which puts Losilla through on goal but he flays a half volley high over the bar.
    20'
    ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SANE
    He bursts into the left hand side of the penalty area and did everything perfectly until a shot from the edge of the six-yard box which he blasted over.
    16'
    NEUER GIVES BALL AWAY IN OWN AREA
    But Asano can't get the ball out of his feet to set up a team-nate for a shot at goal.
    13'
    ZOLLER EFFORT ON TARGET
    He gets behind the right hand side of Bayern's defence and pokes an effort towards the near post but Neuer saves comfortably.
    10'
    Live comment icon
    SANE WITH ANOTHER FINE EFFORT
    He looks like a man wanting to prove a point in his first start. With time to shoot 25 yards out he blasts with the outside of his boot and Riemann does well to parry a shot swerving away from him.
    8'
    ZOLLER VOLLEYS AT GOAL
    But De Ligt puts his body on the line to block the effort.
    4'
    Live comment icon
    Leroy Sané
    Goal
    Leroy Sané
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL FOR BAYERN!
    Coman pulls the ball back to Sane at the right edge of the penalty area and he curled a superb strike inside the near top corner.
    1'
    Live comment icon
    BAYERN GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
    16:20
    100% RECORD VS 0%
    Bayern opened the season with a statement 6-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt and then beat Wolfsburg 2-0, while Bochum lost to Mainz at home then away to Hoffenheim.
    16:12
    BOCHUM'S XI TO FACE BAYERN
    16:05
    BAYERN'S SIDE TODAY AT BOCHUM