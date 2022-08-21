BOCHUM V BAYERN - Bavarian giants on way to another thumping win
Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 21.08.2022
HALF TIME
A DEMOLITION FROM BAYERN...
And there could be more to come.
42'
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
No doubting this Mane goal. A lovely diagonal ball from Coman to Mane and he turns inside the defender before wrong-footing Riemann and slotting inside the near post.
41'
GOAL FOR BAYERN - DISALLOWED!
Mane looked to get a fortunate goal as Coman's header from Kimmich's delicate chip over the top came back at the post and deflected in off the Senegalese striker who was following the shot in, but VAR ruled it came off his arm.
38'
ASANO CLIPS AN EFFORT TOWARDS GOAL
But Neuer is right behind it diving to his left.
33'
Goal
Kingsley Coman
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Wide1
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
Bayern three in front! An awful header from Gamboa heading a cross back into the danger area and Riemann could only block Muller's lunging effort into the path of Coman who side-foots home.
30'
MANE SHOOTS FROM LONG RANGE
But the effort is straight at Riemann.
27'
THE GOAL STANDS!
A lengthy check from VAR to see if the ball struck De Ligt's hand on the way into the net. It was unclear if it did, but the goal was rubber-stamped either way.
25'
Goal
Matthijs de Ligt
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
De Ligt scores his first goal for Bayern but it came from an awful howler from Riemann who totally missed an attempted punch of Kimmich's corner.
24'
LOVELY HEADER FROM HOFFMAN
Which puts Losilla through on goal but he flays a half volley high over the bar.
20'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SANE
He bursts into the left hand side of the penalty area and did everything perfectly until a shot from the edge of the six-yard box which he blasted over.
16'
NEUER GIVES BALL AWAY IN OWN AREA
But Asano can't get the ball out of his feet to set up a team-nate for a shot at goal.
13'
ZOLLER EFFORT ON TARGET
He gets behind the right hand side of Bayern's defence and pokes an effort towards the near post but Neuer saves comfortably.
10'
SANE WITH ANOTHER FINE EFFORT
He looks like a man wanting to prove a point in his first start. With time to shoot 25 yards out he blasts with the outside of his boot and Riemann does well to parry a shot swerving away from him.
8'
ZOLLER VOLLEYS AT GOAL
But De Ligt puts his body on the line to block the effort.
4'
Goal
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
Coman pulls the ball back to Sane at the right edge of the penalty area and he curled a superb strike inside the near top corner.
1'
BAYERN GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
16:20
100% RECORD VS 0%
Bayern opened the season with a statement 6-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt and then beat Wolfsburg 2-0, while Bochum lost to Mainz at home then away to Hoffenheim.
16:12
BOCHUM'S XI TO FACE BAYERN
16:05
BAYERN'S SIDE TODAY AT BOCHUM