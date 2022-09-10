RB Leipzig beat a sluggish Borussia Dortmund 3-0.

Marco Rose took charge of the hosts for the first time since the sacking of previous boss Domenico Tedesco with things getting off to a perfect start.

Willi Orban headed in from a corner after just six minutes then right on half-time Dominik Szoboszlai scored an incredible second firing home an unstoppable strike from distance.

In the second half it was much of the same as Dortmund failed to create any chances and Leipzig embarrassed them walking in a third as Amadou Haidara near the end of the game. The midfielder tapped into an empty net after the visitors gave the ball away in their own half.

The win puts RB Leipzig up to 10th as Dortmund slide to fourth.

TALKING POINT – LACKING CONSISTENCY

The same old issues arrive for Dortmund and it’s that one word – consistency – that comes up again. Dortmund were joint top with Freiburg going into today and many had the down as the favourites despite a possible new manager bounce for Rose. But the old Dortmund problem rises again of never putting a run of wins together without a shock defeat.

There was a lack of quality in attacking areas today as well as a lack of urgency to get back in the game. The third goal was the worst of the bunch as they lost possession passing out from the back and nobody in black wanting the retrieve the ball and battle until the end. Dortmund can be incredibly frustrating to watch as they are so up and down and these kind of performances and results is why they are struggling to challenge Bayern Munich for the title.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – KONRAD LAIMER

The Austrian midfielder was exceptional in the middle of the park for RB Leipzig. He is so energetic, flies into tackles playing with fight and character and the on the ball he is calm and composed picking out the correct passes. Leipzig pressed well and Dortmund were sloppy in possession with Laimer winning it back so often then starting the move for the talent attackers to create or set free the pace of Timo Werner. Having Laimer charge around the midfield when he’s on that kind of form is like having a 12th man.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund: Meyer 6, Meunier 5, Sule 5, Schlotterbeck 5, Guerriero 4, Ozcan 4, Bellginham 6, Brandt 3, Reus 4, Wolf 5, Modeste 4.

Subs: Reyna 6, Moukoko 6, Njinmah 5, Can 5.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi 6, Simakan 7, Orban 8, Diallo 6, Raum 6, Laimer 9, Schlager 8, Fosberg 7, Nkunku 6, Szoboszlai 8, Werner 8.

Subs: Henrichs 7, Gvardiol 6, Haidara 7, Silva 6, Kampl 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

6' - GOAL - ORBAN: It's a great header from Orban The corner comes in, a couple of blocks from his teammates and Orban makes the run from the back post to the middle to head home well. A great start to Rose's tenure.

45' - GOAL - SZOBOSZLAI: The second goal has been coming and just before half-time it comes brilliantly. Szoboszlai sets it out in front of him from around 30 yards and leathers it with his right foot. It bends away from the keeper flying into the top corner. Unstoppable.

84' - GOAL - HAIDARA: Embarassing. They give the ball away in their own half and fail to react. Nkunku slides in Werner who puts it on a plate for Haidara to score.

KEY STAT

Edin Terzic has lost a game against RB Leipzig for the first time in his managerial career. Marco Rose, who Terzic replaced at Dortmund, is the man responsible for it.

