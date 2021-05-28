Supporters of Chelsea and Manchester City have clashed in the Portuguese city of Porto ahead of the Champions League final.

16,500 fans are being allowed into the Estadio do Dragao for the European showpiece and plenty of fans travelling from England to Portugal for the match.

However on Thursday evening sets of fans clashed with police and then with each other in a separate incident.

Local news footage caught the latter incident on camera as fans fought each other in the streets.

Elsewhere fans clashed with police as the local law enforcement looked to move people back to their hotels due to the Covid-19 related curfew.

Local Police confirmed that one man had been taken to Santo Antonio Hospital following an incident at around 10pm local time on Thursday night. A second incident then occurred around an hour later. Both clashes were resolved "quickly".

Rui Moreira, the Mayor of Porto, said no-one was seriously hurt and there were no arrests.

"This morning, people were asking me if it was serious, no, it wasn't. Nobody was arrested," Moreira said to Sky Sports.

The Police were very careful - they know how to handle that because we are a football city.

"After every match, there's always something going on."

