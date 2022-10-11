Jude Bellingham scored for the fourth successive Champions League game as Borussia Dortmund drew at home to Sevilla.

Sevilla were a different side than the one humiliated at home by Dortmund last week, with new manager Jorge Sampoali seemingly quickly putting his mark on the team in his second spell in charge.

Ad

The visitors took the lead in the first half when Tanguy Nianzou headed home Ivan Rakitic's set piece after 18 minutes, but England midfielder Bellingham equalised 10 minutes before the break to continue his run of scoring in every Champions League game this season.

Ballon d'Or How to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony 8 HOURS AGO

Driving towards the box, Bellingham set up Thomas Meunier on the right flank to cross the ball and then showed desire to meet a volley which was deflected past Yassine Bounou.

There were few opportunities in the second half, but the best fell to Erik Lamela after Nianzou nodded down Rakitic's corner, but Gregor Kobel spread himself to deny the Argentine's close-range shot.

The result leaves Dortmund in second place in the group behind Manchester City, five points clear of Sevilla and FC Copenhagen, with two games remaining,

TALKING POINT - WILL SEVILLA CHALLENGE FOR EUROPA AGAIN?

What Real Madrid have been to the Champions League, Sevilla have been to the Europa League with six wins since 2006.

They were denied by West Ham in the round of 16 last season but showed at the Signal Iduna Park they certainly have enough quality to challenge for the tournament once more. Particularly impressive were their defenders who gave very little opportunity to Dortmund's forward line and were even a little unfortunate to concede a goal in the manner they did.

First priority will be getting Sevilla out of the mire they are in domestically as they are third bottom of La Liga, but never a man to do things by half measure Sampaoli's eight changes from the weekend certainly got a reaction against one of Europe's elite sides, which must be a good sign.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - TANGUY NIANZOU (SEVILLA)

Marcao wasn't far behind and Jose Carmona also very solid on the right-hand side of the back three, but the man in the middle was dominant in both areas. Nianzou scored his side's goal from Rakitic's free-kick from the left flank and almost set up the winner for Lamela in similar circumstances, but most importantly at the heart of his defence he was a rock, stopping any easy access for Dortmund through the middle of the field. His pedigree is not in doubt having come through the PSG academy and spent two years at Bayern Munich, but he now looks ready to be one of Europe's best defenders.

PLAYER RATINGS

Dortmund: Kobel 7; Meunier 7, Suele 6, Hummels 7, Rothe 7; Ozcan 7, Bellingham 7; Adeyemi 6, Malen 6, Brandt 7; Modeste 6.

Subs: Guerreiro 6, Moukoko 6, Reyna 6, Hazard 6, Schlotterbeck 6.

Sevilla: Bounou 7; Carmona 7, Nianzou 8*, Marcao 7; Navas 7, Gudelj 6, Rakitic 7, Acuna 6; Suso 6, Lamela 6; En-Nesyri 7.

Subs: Januzaj 6, Isco 6, Telles 6, Montiel 6, Jordan 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

12' GREAT CHANCE FOR RAKITIC! Navas cuts a low ball into the penalty area but Rakitic, in ample space, shoots first time over the bar.

18' GOAL FOR SEVILLA! Nianzou beats Hummels to Rakitic's cross heading home and leaving Kobel with no chance.

35' GOAL FOR DORTMUND! Bellingham is so good. He drives towards the box, plays the ball wide to Meunier and then meets the cross getting in a volley at an awkward height which is deflected into the net.

68' HOW DID LAMELA NOT PUT THAT IN? Nianzou won the header from a corner, nodding down to the six-yard box where Lamela controlled and then looked to half-volley home but Kobel spread himself wide and denied him.

KEY STAT

Transfers Man Utd to make transfer decision between De Jong and Bellingham – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:21