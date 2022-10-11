Champions League: Dortmund v Sevilla LIVE updates - Bellingham scores for fourth game in succession as honours even
Champions League / Group Stage
Signal Iduna Park / 11.10.2022
FULL TIME
A FAIR RESULT
Not a great game but one which restored some pride for Sevilla and takes Dortmund a step closer to qualification from the group stage. Thanks for following the game with us.
90+2'
MARCAO REPLACED BY JORDAN
He has had a fine game Marcao.
90+2'
LOVELY BALL FROM REYNA
He got to the by-line on the right flank and put a ball between keeper and defence in the six-yard box, but no team-mate was there to take advantage.
90'
OZCAN GOES INTO THE BOOK
Nianzou was brought down by the Dortmund midfielder.
87'
CARMONA SHOOTS FROM LONG RANGE
But it does not ever look like troubling Kobel.
84'
GUDELJ GOES INTO THE BOOK
He is censured for a foul on Guerreiro.
83'
MEUNIER COMES OFF INJURED
He is replaced by Schlotterbeck.
80'
HAZARD PUTS A CORNER INTO DANGER AREA
But Suele cannot direct his header on target.
75'
NIANZOU PUTS A BALL INTO AREA
Bounou comes out to claim the ball
71'
TELLES ON FOR ACUNA
68'
HOW DID LAMELA NOT PUT THAT IN?
Nianzou won the header from a corner, nodding down to the six-yard box where Lamela controlled and then looked to half-volley home but Kobel spread himself wide and denied him.
67'
ANOTHER FINE CROSS FROM NAVAS
It is all Sevilla now, but Dortmund are resolute in defence. This time Meunier clears the danger.
65'
LAMELA SKIES GREAT CHANCE
But he would have been offside anyway.
64'
MODESTE COMES OFF FOR MOUKOKO
Can the young star get the winner.
62'
NAVAS GETS TO THE BY-LINE
But he cannot find a team-mate in the middle.
59'
SUSO AND EN-NESYRI REPLACED
Isco and Januzaj come on for them.
54'
SUELE'S VOLLEY IS ON TARGET
But Bounou is comfortably behind it.
52'
BRANDT SHOOTS FROM OUTSIDE BOX
But his effort is blocked.
50'
NAVAS PUTS IN A DECENT CROSS
But Hummels clears the danger.
46'
SEVILLA GET THE GAME RESTARTED