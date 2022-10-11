Celtic’s Champions League dreams are over for the season after losing 2-0 at home to RB Leipzig.

The opening half saw the Bundesliga outfit dominate the ball for large periods but Celtic came closest to scoring, Matt O’Riley hitting the post and Kyogo Furuhashi heading over from a glorious position.

Ad

The match was played at a great intensity as both teams looked to press and move the ball forward quickly but Leipzig's quality eventually shone through as Andre Silva found Timo Werner with a great cross and he headed home directing it into the far corner.

Ballon d'Or How to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony 8 HOURS AGO

Emil Forsberg then made it two off the bench with a silky finish after a good move set up by Werner.

The loss leaves Celtic bottom of Group F on one point while Leipzig are second on six points, a point ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk and four behind Real Madrid.

Celtic can't qualify in the top two places but could still make the Europa League knockout round by finishing third.

TALKING POINT – CELTIC LACK CLINICAL EDGE

Celtic created chances, just as they have done in all their Champions League matches, but again they did not convert. Kyogo and Giorgos Giakoumakis both had big opportunities to score that have to be taken at this level.

Ange Postecoglou wants his side to play high pressing and attacking football – that is why they get chances - but the team seemed to lose energy towards the end of the game and were punished by some great play by a good side in RB Leipzig, who just seemed to have a better team, simple as that.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – JOSKO GVARDIOL

The young centre-back was outstanding and stood out with his fantastic passing. The German outfit dominated the ball having 60% possession and at times in the game it was as high as 70%. Gvardiol ran the show, progressing the ball so well into the attacking players to help get attacks going, and was vital in playing through the Celtic press.

Amadou Haidara was also very energetic in midfield and Werner’s quality was the difference, registering a goal and assist.

PLAYER RATINGS

Celtic: Hart 7, Juranovic 5, Carter-Vickers 7, Jenz 6, Taylor 6, O’Riley 7, Hatate 6, Abada 5, Haksabanovic 6, Maeda 5, Kyogo 5

Subs: Forrest 5, Giakoumakis 5, Turnball 5, Mooy 6, Bernabei 6

RB Leipzig: Blaswich 6, Simakan 7, Orban 6, Gvardiol 8, Raum 7, Schlager 7, Haidara 8, Nkunku 7, Werner 8, Szoboszlai 6, Silva 7

Subs: Poulsen 6, Forsberg 7, Henrichs 5, Diallo 6, Novoa 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

75’ – GOAL (WERNER) – Timo Werner heads in - what a finish directing it into the corner. Raum plays it to Silva and his reverse cross from the byline is met by the German and Leipzig go ahead.

84’ – GOAL (FORSBERG) - The Champions League dream is over for Celtic. It's a long ball to Werner, he controls it and rolls it across to Forsberg who finishes clinically into the top corner. Such great play.

KEY STAT

Emil Forsberg has scored 10 Champions League goals for RB Leipzig.

Champions League Silva at the double as Leipzig beat Celtic for first win of group stage 05/10/2022 AT 16:01