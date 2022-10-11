Celtic v RB Leipzig: Champions League updates - Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg goals the difference in must win game
Champions League / Group Stage
Celtic Park / 11.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT'
FT: CELTIC 0-2 RB LEIPZIG
RB Leipzig win it - sadness for Celtic.
The hosts did well and created chances but the visitors converted there's - they were more clinical.
Celtic seemed to lose energy late on in the game and got punished - they must now focus on at least finishing 3rd to make the Europa League.
90+2'
DEVASTATED
Postecoglou looks dejected in the dugout, Celtic fans are heading for the exit early. Three minutes added.
90'
QUALITY TOO MUCH
It's just too good from RB Leipzig.
Celtic have had chances in this game but the way they play so will their opponents and Rose's side have too much skill in their attack to not score against at times open defences like Celtic.
However, the Scots should be proud of their performance. They came close and had chances.
87'
LATE SUBS
Novoa and Diallo are on for Haidara and Nkunku.
84'
Goal
Emil Forsberg
RB Leipzig
GOAL: CELTIC 0-2 RB LEIPZIG
The Champions League dream is over for Celtic.
It's a long ball to Werner, he controls it and rolls it across to Forsberg who finishes clinically into the top corner. Such great play.
82'
ANOTHER CHANCE
Mooy finds himself in a great position, he tries to square it for Giakoumakis but Orban puts in an incredible tackle.
Celtic are trying so hard giving it everything to keep their CL hopes alive.
81'
MAEDA OFF
Bernabei is on for Maeda.
80'
WHAT A MISS
Forrest stands it up for Giakoumakis and he heads it wide from yards out.
But hold on, he was being held by Henrichs and VAR is looking...
He gets away with it no penalty.
77'
THREE CHANGE
Henrichs, Forsberg and Poulsen are on for Simakan, Szoboszlai and Silva.
75'
Goal
Timo Werner
RB Leipzig
GOAL: CELTIC 0-1 RB LEIPZIG
Timo Werner heads in - what a finish directing it into the corner.
Raum plays it to Silva and his reverse cross from the byline is met by the German and Leipzig go ahead.
72'
GAME COMES ALIVE
It's like a basketball game it's so end to end and intense. Half chances for both sides but neither can break the deadlock.
A bit of tiredness may also creep in around now as Juranovic gives the ball away cheaply and a counter starts with Werner not using his pace to run at the defence for some reason.
70'
MAEDA GOES WIDE
Mooy gets down the left and cuts it back for Maeda and his half volley goes wide.
69'
SIMAKAN MISSES
Big chance, again, it's the full-backs they work the ball out to. This time Simakan doesn't cross. He cuts in and shoots and it goes over the bar.
68'
MAEDA - OH DEAR
He does so well to break away from Orban and he is in behind out wide.
He should drive close before crossing but instead tries to go early and puts in maybe the worst cross I have ever seen. It's so high and is basically a clearance.
66'
TRIPLE SUB
Celtic take Kyogo, Hatate and Haksabanovic off.
On come Giakoumakis, Mooy and Turnball.
63'
END TO END
O'Riley puts in a great tackle on Silva and Celtic look to go up the other end but again they can't find the key passes as Hatate can't find the ball through to Kyogo.
61'
GREAT BLOCK
The German side break and Jenz blocks a Werner attempt.
The game seems to be opening up once again now as both teams search for the three points.
60'
SLIPPING
Celtic get away with it. Hatate is robbed in possession in the middle of the park by Haidara and it's a 4 vs 3 in Leipzig's favour.
Szoboszlai gets the ball in the box with time to shoot but he slips over at the crucial moment.
58'
DEMANDING MORE
Both managers are active on the touchline, Rose is screaming at his players asking for better while Postecoglou claps his players press after winning it back of Leipzig.
56'
KYOGO SCUFFS IT
Celtic break forward well via Haksabanovic and Forrest. They create a chance for Kyogo to strike from the edge of the box but his shot is tame.
The home supporters are beginning to get annoyed at some of the ref's decisions in this half as a few calls have gone Leipzig's way.