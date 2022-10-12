Mohamed Salah hit the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history and Roberto Firmino bagged a brace as Liverpool came from behind to take a significant step towards the Last 16 of the Champions League with a 7-1 thumping of Rangers at Ibrox.

The hosts struck their first goal in the competition this season on 17 minutes when Scott Arfield was allowed to wander into space through the middle and a rifle a low shot beyond Alisson.

The Merseysiders responded and Firmino headed home a right-wing corner seven minutes later.

Liverpool dominated throughout the second half and Firmino snared his eighth goal of the season to polish off Joe Gomez’s excellent cross on 55 minutes.

Darwin Nunez then made sure of the points with a superb low finish from Firmino’s delightful flick past the hour.

Salah then came off the bench to rub salt in the wounds of the home defenders with a magnificent hat-trick inside seven minutes before Harvey Elliott knocked in a rebound.

The result means Liverpool strengthen their grip on second place in the pool with nine points from four games played. Napoli are first with 12 points and have qualified for the Last 16. Ajax are third on three while Rangers remain pointless and bow out of the competition.

Next up, Liverpool host champions Man City in the Premier League on Sunday. Rangers visit Motherwell in the SPL on the same day.

Talking Point

Seventh heaven for Klopp as Liverpool find an extra gear. The Merseysiders have been far from their best for much of this season but with Manchester City looming on the horizon at the weekend, they produced a second-half display to galvanise belief ahead of the Anfield showdown.

Salah was particularly ruthless after emerging from the bench and given his club frustrations of late, that could be important for his own confidence moving forward.

It is also good news for their Champions League bid. The hammering in Naples seems a long time ago now for last season's finalists and if they avoid defeat away to Ajax in their next match in the competition they will once again book a spot in the knockout stages.

Player of the match

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool). The Brazilian linked the play beautifully at times and continued his recent fine form in front of goal with a clinical brace and a sublime assist.

Player Ratings

RANGERS: McGregor 6, Tavernier 6, Goldson 6, Davies 6, Barisic 6, Lundstram 6, Jack 6, Arfield 6, Sakala 6, Kent 6, Colak 6. Subs: King 6, Davis 6, Matondo 6, Morelos 6, Wright 6.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Gomez 7, Konate 7, Van Dijk 6, Tsimikas 6, Fabinho 6, Elliott 8, Henderson 7, Carvalho 6, Firmino 9, Nunez 7. Subs: Thiago 6, Salah 9, Robertson 6, Jota 6, Milner 6.

Match Highlights

17’ – GOAL! – Rangers 1-0 Liverpool. Arfield drifts into space through the middle and rifles Jack's brilliant pass into the bottom corner.

24’ – GOAL! – Rangers 1-1 Liverpool. Firmino nods home Tsimikas' right-wing corner at the near post.

43’ – RANGERS CHANCE! What a block! Rangers open Liverpool up down the right through Sakala. He cuts it back to Arfield who sees a goal-bound strike blocked by Konate.

55’ – GOAL! – Rangers 1-2 Liverpool. Firmino at the double! The Brazilian arrives on cue to finish off Gomez's brilliant cross from the right.

67’ – GOAL! – Rangers 1-3 Liverpool. Firmino tees up Nunez with an exquisite flick and the Uruguayan striker guides a low shot into the far corner.

75’ – GOAL! – Rangers 1-4 Liverpool. Salah takes down a high ball on the right side of the area and pokes a low shot beyond McGregor.

80’ – GOAL! – Rangers 1-5 Liverpool. Salah takes Jota's pass and bamboozles a host of defenders before whipping a shot beyond McGregor from the edge of the box.

81’ – GOAL! – Rangers 1-6 Liverpool. Salah hits a hat-trick from the bench! The Egyptian drives in from the right and curls a fine shot into the far corner.

87’ – GOAL! – Rangers 1-7 Liverpool. Elliott tucks in a rebound after Jota had failed to roll in from close-range. VAR checks for an age but his first goal in the CL is eventually confirmed.

Key Stats

Firmino has scored his sixth brace in the UEFA Champions League. No player has scored 2+ goals in more different matches in the competition for Liverpool (Mo Salah also 6).

No player has assisted more UEFA Champions League goals for Liverpool than Roberto Firmino (12, level with Steven Gerrard and James Milner).

Salah has scored a hat-trick with just six minutes and 12 seconds between his first and third goals, the quickest ever in UEFA Champions League history.

