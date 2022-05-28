Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen clashed after the latter said Liverpool were the best team in Europe despite being beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Under a week ago, Liverpool’s Quadruple dreams went up in smoke as Manchester City pipped them to the Premier League title.

It was still a good season for Liverpool - who won the FA Cup and League Cup - but Real Madrid topped them with La Liga and Champions League glory.

Despite Real getting their hands on their own league title and the biggest prize in Europe, Owen said Liverpool were the best team.

“I don’t think they’d change much about how they approached the game,” former Liverpool and Real Madrid forward Owen said on BT Sport. “It just happens sometimes in football.

“I still think they are the best team in Europe, I really do.

“On other occasions Liverpool would have their name etched on the trophy.”

Ferdinand interjected to say: “How can you say they are the best team in Europe? They lost the league and the Champions League final.”

To which Owen replied: “I still think they are the team to beat. I think the are the most fearsome team in Europe.

“They have not got the two biggest trophies to show for that, that will be the biggest pill to swallow.”

With Owen refusing to retract his statement, Ferdinand made his point as to why he thought his former England team-mate was wrong.

“You have to win the biggest trophies to be considered the best,” Ferdinand said. “They are an unbelievably exciting team, their intensity, their consistency, they competed in every single game this season, but you have to get your hands on the biggest trophies to be called the best team in Europe.

“I think to call them that would be disrespectful to a team like Real Madrid who have done what they have done against the best teams in Europe.

“They have beaten all our three best teams (Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea), and got their hands on the trophy.

“They (Liverpool) have not won the Premier League. If they had won the league I could understand it is a good argument, but if they haven’t won the league and have not won this then I don’t think they can be in the shake-up for the best team.”

