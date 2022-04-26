Champions League / Semifinal
Etihad Stadium / 26.04.2022
Manchester City vs Real Madrid - Champions League semi-final first leg as it happened: Pep Guardiola's side win pulsating contest 4-3
MATCH REPORT
And breathe. What a night at the Etihad, and you can relive it all with our in-depth match report, now live on our website.
Silva stunner sees City edge astonishing seven-goal first leg against Real
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 4-3 REAL MADRID
A classic Champions League semi-final comes to an end!
Manchester City will take a slender lead to the Bernabeu for the second leg, and it's the Spanish giants who will be the happier as they hung in there and took their chances when they came along.
This tie is far from over!
90'+2
THE GAME RESTARTS
Nacho is booked for a foul on Mahrez and then City force a corner but Real Madrid clear their lines.
Yellow card
Nacho
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
90+1
STOPPAGE
There's a brief pause as two pitch invaders emerge.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
89'
REAL MADRID SUB
Marcos Ascensio comes on for Vinicius Jnr.
Off
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Marco Asensio
Real Madrid
87'
OVER!
Benzema rolls it to Vinicius Jnr on the left but he leans back and fires it over the bar.
-
WATCH: BENZEMA'S PANENKA
What audacity to even attempt this in a Champions League semi-final!
85'
CLOSE!
Mahrez's curler is flicked on by Sterling and Diaz just cannot make the finishing touch at the far post!
84'
YELLOW CARD
And it should be noted that Fernandinho was booked for arguing about the penalty decision.
Yellow card
Fernandinho
Manchester City
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
83'
MAN CITY SUB
Sterling comes on for Sterling for the last seven minutes of normal time.
Off
Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
On
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City
82'
Penalty
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
Goals2
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Penalties1
GOAL! MAN CITY 4-3 REAL MADRID (KARIM BENZEMA, PEN)
Ice in the veins, Benzema tucks the penalty away with a Panenka! Unbelievable!
80'
PENALTY TO REAL MADRID!
The ball strikes the arm of Laporte as he attempts to clear a Kroos free-kick and the referee points to the spot!
Another twist in this pulsating game!
79'
REAL MADRID SUB
Modric makes way for Ceballos.
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Wide1
Free Kicks2
On
Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
78'
CLOSE FROM MODRIC!
Almost a moment of magic from Modric! He skips past Rodri and drags a shot just wide. Ederson was at full stretch!
76'
WHAT A GOAL THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN!
Mahrez is a whisker away from making it five! He dances his way into the penalty area, riding a number of challenges and he almost has the finish to match, flashing a shot inches past the post!
74'
Goal
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! MAN CITY 4-2 REAL MADRID (BERNARDO SILVA)
What a huge moment this could be in the tie!
Credit must go to the referee as he plays an advantage for a foul on Zinchenko, Bernado takes control and lashes a shot into the top corner. Courtois is rooted to the spot!
-