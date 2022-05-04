REAL MADRID V MAN CITY - REAL MAKE HISTORY ONCE MORE

Champions League / Semifinal
Bernabéu / 04.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
FULL TIME
REAL MADRID GO THROUGH TO FINAL
The two most successful teams in European Cup/Champions League history will meet in the final in Paris on May 28. Thanks for following the match with us.
120'
GUARDIOLA VERY ANGRY AT JUST THREE MINUTES OF INJURY TIME
He confronts the fourth official. It looks forlorn for City now.
116'
VAZQUEZ AND VALLEJO COME ON
They replace Eder Militao and Vinicius Jr.
113'
YELLOW CARD FOR ZINCHENKO
Rodrygo sprints away on the break and is brought down by Zinchenko just into the City half.
109'
MILITAO REALLY LIMPING AROUND
He gets some deep heat spray and carries on but is surely a weakness in the heart of the Real defence.
HALF TIME
CITY HAVE IT ALL TO DO NOW
That last chance showed they can still do it though.
105+2'
GREAT SAVE FROM COURTOIS!
Foden flicks a header towards goal but the Belgian stopper dives to his right to tip just wide of the target with Fernandinho following up just unable to put the rebound in.
105'
BENZEMA IS TAKEN OFF
A big call from Ancelotti. He is replaced by Dani Ceballos. The Real boss will hope there are no penalties.
101'
STERLING BOOKED
He jumped in to tackle Rodrygo down the right flank and though he got the ball the referee deemed it a yellow card.
99'
STERLING REPLACES RODRI
95'
GOAL FOR REAL MADRID!
Benzema sends Ederson the wrong way and Real are in front for the first time in the tie.
93'
PENALTY!
Rodrygo crosses low into the box and Benzema went down under a challenge from Dias. He made a lot of it, but was there contact?
92'
VINICIUS JR SQUARES TO BENZEMA
And he sidefoots at goal and just for a moment it seemed like it would squeeze through Ederson's arms but lands safely.
91'
CITY GET EXTRA TIME UNDERWAY...
The match is briefly delayed for a fan invading the pitch.
FULL TIME
WELL....IT LIVENED UP IN THE END
And now we have another half hour of this great match.
90+6'
VALVERDE IS BOOKED FOR A FOUL ON FERNANDINHO
90+4'
EDERSON DENIES RODRYGO A HAT-TRICK
Benzema slipped Rodrygo inside the right hand side of the area and his effort was going inside the near post but Ederson denied the shot with his left arm.
90+2'
Goal
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
Goals2
On target2
GOAL FOR REAL!
Rodrygo again! Incredible. What a finish. This team will not die. Unbelievable. A fantastic header from Carvajal's cross.
90'
Goal
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR REAL!
Rodrygo scores from close range in the 90th minute. Benzema does brlilliantly to keep in a long ball from Camavinga and Rodrygo nipped in front of Ederson to steer home.
87'
GREALISH SO CLOSE ONCE MORE
Again weaving in the Real Madrid box he shoots for the far post and it is actually a great stop from Courtois' boot which denies him.