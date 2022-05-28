Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said the team were ‘devastated’ after their Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

While Jurgen Klopp’s men impressed with their attacking commitment and brought a man-of-the-match performance from Belgian ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois, it was not enough to overcome Vinicius Jr.’s matchwinner in the second half.

While manager Klopp was already looking forward to next season, the Scottish international said his teammates were disconsolate.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "The dressing room is quiet, devastated. That is what happens when you don't win finals.

"We had chances, came up against an unbelievable keeper. Being honest though, we could have played better. In the second half we didn't start great and they got hold of the game.”

Like his German manager, he pointed out Real Madrid’s tactics gave them the upper hand.

“When you come up against experienced teams like that they know how to win finals,” he explained.

"We are a pressing team, it has worked so much for us but we have been caught back post and that's football. It is hard to get back in the game playing against a very experienced team, they know how to see out a game."

