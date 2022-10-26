Despite a wave of optimism over the summer months, Barcelona’s Champions League hopes hang by a thread going into matchday five.

Although they were drawn in a tough group featuring both Bayern Munich and Inter, many expected Xavi’s new-look side to navigate their way through to the last 16 and possibly go deep in the competition.

However, defeats in Munich and Milan as well as a damaging if hugely entertaining 3-3 draw against the Italians , has left them virtually needing maximum points from the remaining two matches.

But even that may not be enough. Ahead of Barca’s crunch match at the Camp Nou against Bayern, Inter face the group whipping boys Viktoria Plzen in the early kick off on Wednesday, where an expected win will put them through.

Third place and a spot in the Europa League seem inevitable at this stage and we spoke to Eurosport Spain colleague Felix Martin to work out exactly what has gone wrong.

An eventful summer saw the club manage all manner of financial complexities, effectively gambling their future, to bring in a number of new faces to once against attempt to challenge Europe’s elite.

In came the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen to try and transform the squad and while this has been successful for the most part in La Liga – a chastening Clasico defeat to Real Madrid aside – things haven’t gone to plan in Europe.

“For some reason, the solidity they have shown in La Liga has not been extrapolated in the Champions League,” concludes Martin. “And it has become clear that against leading teams in Europe such as Bayern or Inter, much more intensity is necessary.

“It is clear that in the Champions League it is necessary to have one more point of intensity and concentration; since a stumble can leave you out in the group stage. And that's exactly what happened to Barca.”

He added: “It would be an absolute disaster [to miss out on the last 16]. Even more so taking into account the enormous financial outlay that Barça has made, hypothecating years ahead to try to have good sporting results this year.”

Barca now 'forced' to try and win Europa League

‘Economic lever’ was the transfer phrase of the summer.

With the club massively in debt, each Barcelona transfer was reliant on the club selling things such as TV rights and merchandising licenses – or activating levers – stretching years into the future in order to raise funds.

Barcelona gambled on the idea that a long run in the Champions League this year and the financial rewards that come with it, would mitigate some of the spending this year at least.

“I thought that the Barca project would have an immediate impact,” add Martin. “Since players like Pedri or Gavi are already settled in Xavi's starting line-up. Even more so considering that they have signed players like Lewandowski (34 years old), and that the core of the team is made up of players like Busquets (34 years old), Piqué (35 years old) or Jordi Alba (33 years old).

“But it is clear that Xavi's philosophy and the coach's message have yet to penetrate the team and that they need some more time to obtain the results they expected after such an investment in the transfer market.”

With the gamble having looked have failed to an extent, Martin believes winning the Europa League is vital given the club’s situation as they attempt to make up for the shortfall.

“At the beginning of the season Barca had contemplated in their budget passing through the group stage to the knockout stage.

“Being knocked out would have an impact of around 40 million euros.

“To cushion the blow, Barca would be forced to win the Europa League.”

